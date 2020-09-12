CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

PS5 showcase Second stimulus check DC FanDome Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Android 11: How to install Xbox Series S Android 11 features
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Galaxy Z Flip vs. Motorola Razr vs. Galaxy Fold: Foldable phones go head to head

The Galaxy Z Flip is a 5G version of the original clamshell phone from Samsung. Here's how it stacks up against some other foldables.

Listen
- 01:23
galaxy-z-flip
Juan Garzon/CNET

Samsung recently announced its Galaxy Z Flip 5G, an upgraded version of its inaugural clamshell phone that sold out within days of its release

At $1,450 (about £1,120 or AU$2,020), the Galaxy Z Flip 5G costs $70 more than the original Galaxy Z Flip cost when it was released in the US in February. For that extra cost, you get 5G capabilities and Qualcomm's upgraded Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset (as opposed to 2019's Snapdragon 855 Plus processor). In fact, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is the first Samsung phone to feature that CPU, which promises to enable faster Wi-Fi download speeds, render graphics faster and help batteries last longer. 

Samsung's latest phone will join a tiny but growing collection of foldable phones including the Galaxy Fold and the new Z Fold 2 -- and the Microsoft Surface Duo, which was also just released this month. In February, Motorola launched a revamped version of its iconic Razr phone for $1,500 -- and a second version of the foldable Motorola Razr was also just announced last week. The Fold, which costs nearly $2,000, opens up like a book, unlike the Razr and the Z Flip. This pricier, larger and heavier Samsung foldable also comes with a significantly larger battery and a more extensive camera setup.

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: 3 months later, I can't stop using...
14:23
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
$1,178 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Fold
$1,980 at Best Buy

For a full comparison, take a look at CNET's specs chart below.

Galaxy Z Flip specs vs. Galaxy Fold vs. Moto Razr


Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Samsung Galaxy Fold Motorola Razr
Display size Internal: 6.7 inches Dynamic OLED with folding glass (UTG) External: 1.1 inches Super AMOLED Internal: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED External: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED Internal: 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED (plastic) / External: 4.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED (Gorilla Glass 6) Internal: 6.2-inch, foldable OLED External: 2.7-inch glass OLED
Resolution 2,636x1,080 + 300x112 pixels 2,636x1,080 + 300x112 pixels 2,152x1,536 + 1,680x720 pixels 2,142x876 + 800x600 pixels
Pixel density 425 ppi (internal) / 303 ppi (external) 425 ppi (internal) / 303 ppi (external) 362 ppi (internal screen) 373 ppi (internal screen)
Dimensions (Inches) Folded: 2.99x3.44x0.62 ~ 0.68 in / Unfolded: 2.99x6.59x0.27 ~0.28 in Folded: 2.99x3.44x0.62 ~ 0.68 in / Unfolded: 2.99x6.59x0.27 ~0.28 in Folded: 6.3x2.5x0.6 in / Unfolded: 6.3x4.6x0.3 in Unfolded: 6.8x2.8x0.28 in / Folded: 3.7x2.8x0.55 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) Folded: 73.6x87.4x17.4mm. Unfolded: 73.6x167.3x7.2mm. Folded: 73.6x87.4x15.4 ~17.3 mm / Unfolded: 73.6x167.3x6.9 ~ 7.2 mm Folded: 62.8x161x15.7mm ~ 17.1mm / Unfolded: 117.9x161x6.9mm ~ 7.6mm Unfolded: 172x7 2x6.9mm / Folded: 94x72x14mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.46 oz; 183g 6.46 oz; 183g 9.7 oz; 276g 7.2 oz; 205g
Mobile software Android 10 Android 10 Android 9 Android 9
Camera 12 megapixels (main), 12 megapixel (wide angle) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultra wide-angle) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 16-megapixel external (f/1.7, dual pixel AF), 5-megapixel internal
Front-facing camera 10-megapixel 10-megapixel Two 10-megapixel, 8-megapixel 3D depth Same as main 16-megapixel external
Video capture 4K (HDR 10+) 4K (HDR 10+) 4K (HDR 10+) 4K
Processor Snapdragon 865 Plus Snapdragon 855 Plus Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Storage 256GB 256GB 512GB 128GB
RAM 8GB 8GB 12GB 6GB
Expandable storage No No No No
Battery 3,300mAh 3,300mAh 4,380mAh 2,510mAh
Fingerprint sensor Side Side Power button Below screen
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack No No No None
Special features 5G, Reversible wireless charging, foldable display Foldable display; wireless PowerShare; wireless charging; fast charging Foldable display, wireless charging, fast charging Foldable display, eSIM, Motorola gestures, splashproof
Price off-contract (USD) $1,450 $1,380 $1,980 $1,499
Price (GBP) Converts to about £1,120 £1,300 £2,000 Converts to about £1,160
Price (AUD) Converts to about AU$2,020 Converts to about $1,920 Converts to about $2,760 Converts to about $2,090