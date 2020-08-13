Galaxy Z Flip 5G vs. Galaxy Fold vs. Razr vs. Z Flip: Which foldable phone has the best specs?

Samsung is gearing up for the August release of its Galaxy Z Flip 5G, an upgraded version of its inaugural clamshell phone that sold out within days of its release.
At $1,450 (about £1,120 or AU$2,020), the Galaxy Z Flip 5G costs $70 more than the original Galaxy Z Flip, which was released in the US in February. For that extra cost, you get 5G capabilities and Qualcomm's upgraded Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset (as opposed to 2019's Snapdragon 855 Plus processor). In fact, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is the first Samsung phone to feature that CPU, which promises to enable faster Wi-Fi download speeds, render graphics faster and help batteries last longer.
Samsung's latest phone will join a tiny but growing collection of foldable phones including the Galaxy Fold and the upcoming Z Fold 2 -- and the Microsoft Surface Duo, which got an official release date just this week. In February, Motorola launched a revamped version of its iconic Razr phone for $1,500. The Fold, which costs nearly $2,000, opens up like a book, unlike the Razr and the Z Flip. This pricier, larger and heavier Samsung foldable also comes with a significantly larger battery and a more extensive camera setup.
For a full comparison, take a look at CNET's specs chart below.
Galaxy Z Flip specs vs. Galaxy Fold vs. Moto Razr
|
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
|Samsung Galaxy Fold
|Motorola Razr
|Display size
|Internal: 6.7 inches Dynamic OLED with folding glass (UTG) External: 1.1 inches Super AMOLED
|Internal: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED External: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED
|Internal: 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED (plastic) / External: 4.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED (Gorilla Glass 6)
|Internal: 6.2-inch, foldable OLED External: 2.7-inch glass OLED
|Resolution
|2,636x1,080 + 300x112 pixels
|2,636x1,080 + 300x112 pixels
|2,152x1,536 + 1,680x720 pixels
|2,142x876 + 800x600 pixels
|Pixel density
|425 ppi (internal) / 303 ppi (external)
|425 ppi (internal) / 303 ppi (external)
|362 ppi (internal screen)
|373 ppi (internal screen)
|Dimensions (Inches)
|Folded: 2.99x3.44x0.62 ~ 0.68 in / Unfolded: 2.99x6.59x0.27 ~0.28 in
|Folded: 2.99x3.44x0.62 ~ 0.68 in / Unfolded: 2.99x6.59x0.27 ~0.28 in
|Folded: 6.3x2.5x0.6 in / Unfolded: 6.3x4.6x0.3 in
|Unfolded: 6.8x2.8x0.28 in / Folded: 3.7x2.8x0.55 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|Folded: 73.6x87.4x17.4mm. Unfolded: 73.6x167.3x7.2mm.
|Folded: 73.6x87.4x15.4 ~17.3 mm / Unfolded: 73.6x167.3x6.9 ~ 7.2 mm
|Folded: 62.8x161x15.7mm ~ 17.1mm / Unfolded: 117.9x161x6.9mm ~ 7.6mm
|Unfolded: 172x7 2x6.9mm / Folded: 94x72x14mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|6.46 oz; 183g
|6.46 oz; 183g
|9.7 oz; 276g
|7.2 oz; 205g
|Mobile software
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Android 9
|Android 9
|Camera
|12 megapixels (main), 12 megapixel (wide angle)
|12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultra wide-angle)
|12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|16-megapixel external (f/1.7, dual pixel AF), 5-megapixel internal
|Front-facing camera
|10-megapixel
|10-megapixel
|Two 10-megapixel, 8-megapixel 3D depth
|Same as main 16-megapixel external
|Video capture
|4K (HDR 10+)
|4K (HDR 10+)
|4K (HDR 10+)
|4K
|Processor
|Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Storage
|256GB
|256GB
|512GB
|128GB
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|12GB
|6GB
|Expandable storage
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Battery
|3,300mAh
|3,300mAh
|4,380mAh
|2,510mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Side
|Side
|Power button
|Below screen
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|None
|Special features
|5G, Reversible wireless charging, foldable display
|Foldable display; wireless PowerShare; wireless charging; fast charging
|Foldable display, wireless charging, fast charging
|Foldable display, eSIM, Motorola gestures, splashproof
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$1,450
|$1,380
|$1,980
|$1,499
|Price (GBP)
|Converts to about £1,120
|£1,300
|£2,000
|Converts to about £1,160
|Price (AUD)
|Converts to about AU$2,020
|Converts to about $1,920
|Converts to about $2,760
|Converts to about $2,090
Discuss: Galaxy Z Flip 5G vs. Galaxy Fold vs. Razr vs. Z Flip: Which foldable phone has the best specs?
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.