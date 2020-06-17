Galaxy Watch 3 specs, photos leak ahead of rumored July reveal with Galaxy Buds Live

IceUniverse/Twitter

The leak machine is warming up. With supposed specs and photos of the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live beginning to appear, Samsung fans might not have to wait until the company's yearly summer Unpacked launch event. Add to that new information claiming the Watch 3 will come with 1.2- and 1.4-inch displays, ECG, blood-pressure monitoring and more.

The followups to the Galaxy Watch 2 and Galaxy Buds Plus are both set to arrive in July, according to SamMobile; Unpacked is currently rumored to take place on Aug. 5. SamMobile also brings us the spec info:

Two sizes, 1.6- and 1.8 inches (41 and 45mm), like the Galaxy Watch Active 2

A return of the rotating bezel, smaller than the previous generation's

Battery capacities will be the same as the Active 2 at 247 and 240 mAh

It will come with 1GB RAM and Tizen OS 5.5

Like the Active, the Watch 3 may have an optical heart-rate sensor, GPS, blood-pressure monitoring and an ECG, though SamMobile says the ECG may not be ready to use in July

The photos come to us courtesy of reliable leaker IceUniverse.

Galaxy Watch 3 leaked real images, still following the mechanical style, Watch3 and Actice2, which one do you prefer? pic.twitter.com/nLKFtSo3xx — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 17, 2020

Though they're expected to be announced next month, it's reported the watch and earbuds will be available to buy around the same time as the Unpacked event. The event is rumored to be when the company will unveil its Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G phones.

There's no Galaxy Watch 2, but Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch Active 2 just before its August 2019 Unpacked event. The Galaxy Buds, Samsung's rival to Apple's AirPods, were released in March 2019 and received an update earlier this year.

"Samsung doesn't comment on rumors and speculation," a spokeswoman said regarding the rumors about the timing. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the spec leaks.