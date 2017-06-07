The Galaxy S8 would look slick in coral blue

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have stunning bezel-less displays, but the back of the phones sometimes seem a little drab in comparison. That could change if the phones get a coral blue makeover, according to mobile tipster Evan Blass, who claims the color is coming to Galaxy phones in the US.

Although the special color is unavailable in many countries, you can already buy it in South Korea, which leaves us wondering which other countries will get it, and when.

This is not not the first time Samsung has tried to entice buyers with a coral blue makeover. The Galaxy Note 7 was released in coral blue in a few select countries, and when that phone was recalled Samsung released a coral blue Galaxy S7 Edge. So Samsung has a track record of using the cool blue shade for its premium flagship phones.

Currently the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus don't offer much in terms of color, with the only options available in the US are black, silver and gray. Booooooring. The blue phone pictured above is much more eye-catching than any of Samsung's monochromatic choices.

And we're hoping Samsung has enough proverbial paint around to coat the Galaxy Note 8 when it comes out, which is rumored to be late August.

Samsung declined to comment on this story.