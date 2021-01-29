Galaxy S21 vs. S20 phones: Why Samsung's new flagship series is $200 cheaper

Drew Evans/CNET

Samsung's much-awaited Galaxy S21 lineup has arrived -- and the standout feature isn't found on its software or hardware. It's its price tag. The next-gen flagship lineup starts at $800 (£769, AU$1,249) for the baseline Galaxy S21, rises to $1,000 (£949, AU$1,549) for the Galaxy S21 Plus, and maxes out at $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, representing a $200 price cut for the trio of models from last year's S20 family.

Samsung promises its new S21 lineup works better than its predecessors, despite its cheaper price tag. But Samsung is a publicly listed business after all, and it needed to make a bunch of calculated compromises to allow the S21 to hit that lowered price, even if component costs are trending lower. Here are a few ways Samsung did exactly that.

1. Removed bundled charger and earphones

One of the most controversial omissions is the in-box wall adapter and earphones. Samsung is pushing its customers to reuse older accessories in the name of the environment, just like Apple did with the iPhone 12 family. Samsung has been using standardized USB-C type charging ports since 2017, so older chargers will still be compatible with the S21 phones.

2. Memory, storage and resolution reduced or eliminated

The S21 line also lost expandable local storage, joining last year's Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip foldables in ditching the microSD card slot because "usage has markedly decreased," according to the company. One of the other trade-offs getting less attention is: a reduction in RAM on the base S21 (it has 4GB less RAM than the S20); the reduction of the screen resolution (by half) on the S21 and S21 Plus.

3. S21 phone loses glass backing

For its base S21, Samsung replaced the Gorilla Glass from the back with a high-end plastic called polycarbonate, going in the direction of its more pro Note 20 line. The S20 Plus and Ultra however, each have Victus glass on both the front and back.

The Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra are all available for preorder ahead of their Jan. 29 shipping date. Read our Galaxy S21 review for more.