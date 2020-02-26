CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Disney CEO steps down Coronavirus Firefox privacy feature The Office book Katherine Johnson Resident Evil 3 Remake

Galaxy S20 Ultra camera: See Samsung's 108-megapixel and 100x zoom photos for yourself

All-new photos taken with the Galaxy S20 Ultra's envelope-pushing camera tech.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is all about the camera.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

I've spent the last week posting photos from the Galaxy S20 Ultra review unit that I got last week, and it's been a blast discovering what this camera has to offer, and how my views on it have evolved. That's because the camera, more than any of the of the Ultra's other impressive-sounding specs, is what makes Samsung's most advanced S20 so distinct from the standard Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus

At this point, I've shot more hundreds of photos on the $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultra, peering at them closely on the device's 6.9-inch screen and zooming in on my computer screen. It'd be overkill (and probably break your browser) if I shared them all here, so consider these the highlights. 

I lay out some thoughts on the camera below, but keep in mind that they only scratch the surface. You'll have to read my rated review and watch video for my final thoughts, which are still expanding even as I write this. The more time I spend with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the more I come to know its intricacies -- and its limitations.

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100x zoom makes snooping easier
5:02

Samsung redesigned the camera system on all the S20 phones, tripling the sensor size to let in more light. But only the S20 Ultra has a 108-megapixel sensor, 100x AI-assisted zoom and a 40-megapixel front-facing camera. 

These pictures are not touched up or edited in any way unless stated. But note that they have been processed by CNET's content image tool -- you won't see every pixel, but you'll hopefully see enough to give you an early idea of the S20 Ultra's camera performance. I also tested the video camera in regular and 8K modes, but those files are huge and harder to share here. There will be plenty of footage in the final review, though. Keep checking back for new shots!

galaxys20ultra-yerbabuena-ultrawideangle

Ultrawide-angle shot.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Galaxy S20 Ultra camera specs

  • 108-megapixel main camera: You need to select the 108-megapixel quick setting to take a super-high-resolution photo, otherwise images resolve to 12 megapixels using nona-binning, which essentially creates one super pixel out of nine individual pixels. Part of the benefit of such a high-resolution image is to get more detail when you crop into a shot.
  • 12-megapixel wide-angle lens: Samsung enlarged the sensor, so this isn't the same camera as on the Galaxy Note 10 or S10 phones even though it uses the same megapixels. The goal is to let in more light, for better image quality, especially in low light.
  • 48-megapixel telephoto camera: This gets you up to 100x "space zoom," a feature that uses AI algorithms to take shots at extreme distance. The higher the zoom, the shakier your photo will be (a monopod or tripod is key).
  • DepthVision camera: I didn't go out of my way to test this yet, but it's meant to assist with various camera modes. You can't take individual photos from it.
  • 40-megapixel front-facing camera: For selfies, you can choose from wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle compositions.
galaxys20ultra-flower

Main camera, standard resolution.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

What I think so far

In abundant lighting scenarios, the S20 Ultra's photos look fantastic: crisp and bright, with plenty of detail. Low-light shots get a typical Samsung boost of brightness that you may love or find a little overly cheerful, but that comes down to your mood. Selfies look good -- maybe a bit too detailed for my tastes, though beauty settings will airbrush the look. There's even a new feature to select a warmer or darker image tone than the default (to apply to the scene, not to skin).

I've taken dozens of pictures with the 108-megapixel camera and I think I found the sweet spot. Close-ups and macros didn't work so well. For example, I got more detail cropping in on a standard-resolution photo of the frayed end of my jeans than I did on the 108 camera. But taking a mid-distance photo and cropping in, the superior detail can punch you in the face, as with the table plant below. 

In other compositions, zooming in on the phone screen or in a full-screen photo on the computer revealed mushier edges and more noise than the 12-megapixel counterpart. Interestingly, the 108 setting also artificially brightens and color saturates many scenes, sometimes flattening shadow and detail. The photos are too large to load here.

galaxys20ultracamera-mom-livefocus-spotcolor

Standard resolution, Live Focus (portrait) mode, spot color.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

The camera's 100x zoom feature absolutely works, but at such distance, images are intensely blurry. There are still some practical uses, I discovered, and I go into further detail in my ongoing Galaxy S20 review. When you're simply too far to capture a (fairly static) thing you want to see, like a statue crowning the dome of city hall, or a deer sniffing the air, then this extreme level of zoom can make a photo possible in the first place -- and good enough to jog your memory or make a point.

A really good 4x, 10x and 30x zoom are much more useful in daily life, but I took enough interesting shots in the wild to convince me that 100x zoom has a place. I wouldn't necessarily buy the S20 Ultra because of it, but I am excited to see this technology develop.

Galaxy S20 Ultra test photos (some of my favorites)

galaxys20ultracamera-orangeflower-108crop

108-megapixel photo crop. Reminder, the color and saturation are completely untouched.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
galaxys20ultracamera-cocktail-singletake

Captured by Single Take shooting mode.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
galaxys20ultracamera-sealionselfie-wideangle

Wide-angle selfie with seal lion statue, 40-megapixel front facing camera.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
galaxys20ultra-flower-standardshotcrop

Crop from standard-resolution image.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
galaxys20ultra-flower-108crop

Crop from 108-megapixel resolution image.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
galaxys20ultracamera-ggbridge-nozoom

Standard camera, no zoom. Wait for it...

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
galaxys20ultracamera-ggbridge-100xzoom

100x zoom on the Golden Gate Bridge tower.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
galaxys20ultracamera-camofish-nightmode

Standard camera, night mode. This all the difference in getting the camouflaged fish to pop at the aquarium.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
galaxys20ultra-magnolia-2

Main camera, standard resolution.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
galaxys20ultracamera-kayak-nozoom

108-megapixel camera setting, no zoom.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
galaxys20ultracamera-kayak-10x

10x zoom (108-megapixel camera setting).

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
galaxys20ultracamera-kayak-30x

30x zoom (108-megapixel camera setting).

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
galaxys20ultracamera-kayak-100x

100x zoom (Standard camera setting).

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
galaxys20ultracamera-dog-nozoom

108-megapixel camera setting, no zoom. Where's doggo?

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
galaxys20ultracamera-dog-100x

100x zoom. Here he is.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
galaxys20ultracamera-kayak-selfie-40mp

40-megapixel selfie, ultra-wide-angle composition.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
s20ultra-anemone-4xzoom

4x zoom, fairly close up but I didn't want to get my shoes wet to capture the shot.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
galaxys20ultra-table-plant-standard

Shot on automatic mode with main camera, low light conditions.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
galaxys20ultra-table-plant-108crop

This crop in of the 108-megapixel version is impressively detailed. The full-resolution version of this image was too large to load.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
galaxys20ultra-cocktails

Shot in automatic mode in low light conditions.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

This story will be updated often with new photos. Keep checking back for more!