Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra specs vs. Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus: What's new and what's different

Angela/CNET

Samsung's latest flagship phones, known as the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra, ship out tomorrow and are available now for preorder. Since the company first announced the devices in February at Samsung Unpacked (where it also announced the novel Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone), CNET has tested the S20 Ultra's incredibly impressive camera zoom and conducted drop tests (TL;DR: the camera survives).

The phones share high-end hardware and have new features that signal the direction of where current phones are heading -- namely 5G connectivity (which all three phones have) and screens with a higher, 120Hz refresh rate. But they also have key differences among each other too. The 6.2-inch Galaxy S20 is the smallest of the bunch, followed by the S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra, which has a 6.9-inch display. In addition, the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus both have a wide-angle, telephoto and ultrawide cameras, but the S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra have one extra camera. This fourth one is a time-of-flight camera that measures depth for AR applications. Because the phones belong to Samsung's marquee line, they're expensive. The S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra start at $999, $1,199 and $1,399, respectively. (They're £799, £999, £1,199 in the UK and AU$1,349, AU$1,499 and AU$1,999 in Australia.)

Now playing: Watch this: Hands-on with the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra

As well as 5G and the higher refresh rates, the Galaxy S20 devices can hold more expandable storage compared to last year's Galaxy S10 line, they shoot 8K video (rather than just 4K) and they run Samsung's second generation of its One UI out of the box.

For more on how the Galaxy S20 and S10 phones vary, check out the spec comparison chart below. And check out CNET's Galaxy S20 Ultra review and our guide on how to preorder the Galaxy S20. (Note the prices for the S10 and S10 Plus are as they were at launch, not today.)