Galaxy S20 FE vs. Samsung's rivals: iPhone, Pixel and OnePlus

Samsung

Samsung took the wraps off its latest Galaxy phone, the S20 Fan Edition, on Wednesday in its third online-only event in the past two months. The S20 FE is Samsung's response to the coronavirus pandemic: A premium phone that aims to offer a well-rounded experience at a more attractive price. Pricing starts at $700 (£599, AU$999).

The 6.5-inch S20 FE features a 2,400x1,080-pixel, AMOLED display with ultrafast refresh rates (120Hz) for smooth scrolling. It also has the most advanced Snapdragon 865 processor (allowing it to support 5G), a large battery and three rear cameras complete with a telephoto lens.

But it's hardly the only value-for-money option in the premium phones category. The S20 FE joins the OnePlus 8 and soon to be one-generation-old iPhone 11 and Pixel 4 in this segment. Google's Pixel 4 launched at $799, making it the most expensive of the pack, while the rest started at $699 for varying levels of RAM and storage. See the chart below for variant and international prices.

One key feature that sets the S20 FE apart is the option to expand storage by up to 1TB -- you won't find that on any of the rivals mentioned here. It's a feature that'll likely prove useful, especially if you plan on buying the base 64GB variant.

While all four phones have premium looks, the S20 FE uses a polycarbonate (plastic) back in lieu of glass, which is found in its three rivals. Samsung likely made that decision to drive down costs.

All four phones also have two or three camera lenses on their backs, but only the Galaxy 20 FE and the Pixel 4 come equipped with sought-after telephoto lenses. The S20 FE sports a 12-megapixel main shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel lens.

Samsung's latest Galaxy phone is available for preorders now, with in-store sales starting on Oct 2.