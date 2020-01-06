Galaxy S11 rumored to have 120Hz display

OneLeaks

Samsung will unveil its new Galaxy phone in February, which means rumors about flagship devices are flying across the internet. The newest rumor suggests the Galaxy S11 will have a screen with a high refresh rate to make using it super smooth.

A 120Hz display will indeed be one of the new features coming to the Galaxy S11, according to a report from SamMobile on Monday, citing "highly reliable sources." This rumor has been circulating for some time now as a hidden menu option in the Android 10 menu for the Galaxy Note 9 allowed users to switch from the default 60Hz to the faster 120Hz.

A higher screen refresh rate makes things like animations and scrolling a whole lot smoother. Gaming phones such as the Razer phone and Asus ROG made 120Hz displays a standard. Other phone makers such as Google, Oppa and OnePlus have also upped their displays to 90Hz.

The Galaxy S11 will have its big coming-out party on Feb. 11. Samsung fans should expect a slew of new changes including making 5G a standard feature.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.