Galaxy S11 renders point to Note 10-like design, more cameras

OneLeaks/91Mobiles

Samsung usually doesn't announce its next Galaxy S phones until closer to the spring, but that hasn't stopped rumors and leaks about what will be in the Galaxy S11 or what it will look like. Thanks to a new leak, we may now have our first look at what the latest Galaxy will offer.

Revealed by noted leaker @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, the renders showcase Samsung's updates for the new model including a Note 10-like centered front hole-punch camera, thinner bezels around the display and a new rear camera array that will feature a 108-megapixel sensor.

Guess who is bringing you the very first and early look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS11...😏

As usual, 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over at @91mobiles -> https://t.co/ejj58wPNSH pic.twitter.com/QNS2dsyLp7 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 22, 2019

Specs for the S11 are expected to include Qualcomm's rumored upcoming Snapdragon 865 processor, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and run on Android 10 with the latest iteration of Samsung's One UI.

As with the S10, three models are expected with displays ranging from around 6.3 or 6.4-inches on the S11e to 6.7-inches on the S11 and 6.9-inches on the S11 Plus/Pro. Previous rumors have suggested that the S11 will have a 120Hz display, keeping up with the improved refresh rates on rival phones from Google and OnePlus.

OnLeaks/91Mobiles

The phones are said to be coming in both 4G and 5G options and will have up to five rear cameras. Beyond the aforementioned 108-megapixel lens the phone is expected to be capable of 5x optical zoom and have features similar to Apple's Deep Fusion on the iPhone 11 Pro. According to a report from SamMobile, Samsung may introduce the Galaxy S11 on February 18.

Samsung said the company doesn't "comment on rumors or speculation."