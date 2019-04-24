Galaxy Fold ship date postponed to June 13

Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung will begin shipping its Galaxy Fold phone to AT&T customers on June 13.

On Tuesday, AT&T customer David Cogen tweeted a message from AT&T asking him to accept the new shipping date. The date and other information in the tweet are accurate, a person familiar with the company's plans told CNET.

Looks like the new shipping date for the @SamsungMobileUS #GalaxyFold is June 13th



After reviewers reported problems with the Galaxy Fold's screen last week, Samsung announced on Monday that it would delay the Fold's scheduled sale date.

"Initial findings from the inspection of reported issues on the display showed that they could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge. There was also an instance where substances found inside the device affected the display performance," Samsung said in a statement. "To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold."

The company also sent emails to customers who had preordered the device, promising to provide "more specific shipping information" within two weeks. Now, we know that the phone will start shipping on June 13 -- at least to some AT&T customers.

Samsung won't charge customers' credit cards for the Fold until it ships, and will let customers cancel without penalty before that time.

CNET today published its review of the Galaxy Fold, although we've held off assigning it a rating until we can test the final shipped-to-consumers product.