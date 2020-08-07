Deal Savings Price









Ready for the weekend? I certainly am, as I need time to polish off season 2 of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix. (The first season moved a little slowly at first but got really good, so if you started it and abandoned it, have another look!) And speaking of TV, today's deals include a serious bargain on the controversial HBO series Watchmen -- just $10 for the whole first season.

Read on for that and more, and have yourself a safe and enjoyable weekend.

Lecone This is a rerun of a previous deal that sold out before everyone could get one, so here you go again! Promo code H2VUB8AO drops the price to $10.39. This handy fan has four speed settings and an adjustable 180-degree hinge, meaning you can set it on a table, desk or nightstand for hands-free cooling. Sweet! The built-in battery is good for up to 16 hours of operation, according to Lecone, and you can recharge it via any powered USB port. Meanwhile, the front cover is detachable, so you can easily clean the fan blades if necessary.

HBO/Illustration by CNET If you loved HBO's Watchmen series but don't want to subscribe to HBO just so you can watch it again, here's a pretty sweet deal: Just $10 for all 10 episodes. I haven't seen the show myself, but it's on my watch list. (Seems like people either love it or hate it. Where do you come down?) Read CNET's Watchmen review to learn more.

Aukey Little by little, power banks inch closer to perfect. Aukey's latest, for example, packs 20,000 mAh into an impressively compact shell (albeit a weighty one) and offers three methods for charging your devices: a Qi wireless pad, a QuickCharge USB 3.0 port and a Power Delivery USB-C port. But, wait, there's more: The charger has an arm that folds out from the rear and a little base that folds out from the front, meaning it doubles as a stand. Now you can charge your phone while watching a movie. I also like the little LCD that shows exactly how much juice is remaining -- way better than the usual four-LED setup. Use promo code CNETWL03 to knock the price down to $36.79, the lowest it's been and a Cheapskate exclusive.

Sarah Tew/CNET Still pricey, yes, but way cheaper than Apple's AirPods Pro and still one of CNET's top picks for noise-canceling wireless earbuds. The only real caveat is that a Sony WF-1000XM4 is probably imminent (the WH-1000XM4 headphones just arrived), which could lead to even better deals on this model. Still, it's an all-time-low price, so if you've been waiting to pull the trigger... Read our Sony WF-1000XM3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET iPads are a hot commodity right now, as they're a great option for students gearing up for virtual school. The current-gen iPad Pro 11 starts at $799, but Woot has refurbished 2018 models starting at $635 -- one of the lowest prices I've seen. (Apple proper is out of stock on refurbs.) Although this is a generation behind, it supports newer features like connecting a mouse or trackpad. There's no mention of the overall condition, but Woot does provide a 90-day warranty.

