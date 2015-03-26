Fresh chatter surfaces for rumored HTC One variants

Screenshots by Scott Webster/CNET

Rumors bubbling over the last few weeks suggest HTC could soon introduce a successor to its One E8 smartphone. Thanks to a new leak, we may now have an understanding as to how it looks. As it turns out, the so-called One E9 appears to be another flagship modelshoused in a plastic chassis.

Pictures obtained by Twitter source @upleaks show a device that matches up with renders which surfaced earlier this month. This time, however, it's easy to see reflections in the lighting which signal a plastic body.

We might assume that the One E9 follows the same path set forth by last year's model. More specifically, it could be offered in China and other Asian markets.

upleaks

Also looming on the horizon is a bigger and higher resolution approach to the One M9. After tossing about the proverbial mill for the last few months, the "One M9+" might finally be ready to break cover.

A number of pictures posted to Chinese social media show an HTC "M9pt" smartphone with a Quad HD (2,560x1,440) display and a MediaTek MT6795T 64-bit octa-core processor. Also present is the rumored fingerprint reader on the home button. Additionally, it appears the phone will also have a 20-megapixel rear camera and 3GB RAM.

As to when we may see the official debut of the One M9+, that day may be approaching. HTC has begun promoting an event for April 8, teasing "More than One."