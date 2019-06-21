Foxconn founder wants Apple to move plants from China to Taiwan

Scott Olson / Getty Images

To avoid being caught in the US-China trade war, Apple reportedly began asking suppliers on the possibility of moving production out of China. A found of one of the company's biggest suppliers is cheering this move, especially if the work goes to Taiwan.

Foxconn founder Terry Gou says it's possible that Apple can move plants working on its products from China according to Nikkei Friday. He made the remarks after stepping down as chairman during the company's annual shareholder meeting to begin his political campaign as president of Taiwan.

"I am calling on Apple to come to Taiwan," Gou said.

In May, China said it would add a 25% tariffs on US goods to counter President Donald Trump's plan for increased tariffs. Earlier in the week, Apple sent a letter to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer saying that tariffs would lead to a reduction of how much the company can contribute to the US economy even though the CEO of the company Tim Cook says he's not worried.

Foxconn didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.