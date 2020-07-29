Former Twitter employees hit with expanded espionage charges

Angela Lang/CNET

The US government filed expanded charges on Tuesday against two former Twitter employees and a third individual for allegedly spying on Twitter users on behalf of Saudi Arabia, according to an indictment.

The two former Twitter employees, Ahmad Abouammo and Ali Alzabarah, and a third person named Ahmed Almutairi, were first charged with two offenses in 2019 for allegedly using their work at the social media platform to provide non-public information about Twitter accounts critical of the Saudi royal family to the Saudi government.

The new indictment, which supersedes the original charges in place, came shortly after US prosecutors recommended dismissing the spying charges against the three people. It also expands the charges to seven offenses: acting as an agent for a foreign government without notice to the attorney general, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations, aiding and abetting and criminal forfeiture.

Twitter declined to comment.