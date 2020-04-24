Former T-Mobile CEO John Legere has departed the carrier's board of directors more than a month earlier than planned, "to pursue other options." Legere notified the board Friday that he's resigning effective immediately, according to an SEC filing. After stepping down as T-Mobile CEO on April 1, Legere had been slated to serve as a member of the board until June 4.
"Legere noted that he was not resigning because of any disagreement with management or the board on any matter," T-Mobile said in the filing.
Legere said in his notice to the company that he remains "T-Mobile's #1 fan."
"It has been a privilege and honor to have led T-Mobile as CEO for the past seven and a half years and served on the board of directors," he said. Legere called it "truly the end of an era" in a tweet Friday afternoon.
He stepped down as CEO after T-Mobile's $26.5 billion merger with Sprint went through. Mike Sievert took over as head of T-Mobile a month early because Legere had previously planned to step aside on May 1.
s
Discuss: Former T-Mobile CEO John Legere leaves board weeks earlier than expected
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.