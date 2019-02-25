On this podcast, we talk about:
- What Roma's Oscar wins mean for Netflix.
- Samsung's Galaxy Fold phone is joined by the Huawei Mate X and several concept devices, as part of the foldable phone trend.
Foldable phones are here, and they're crazy expensive (The 3:59, Ep. 524)
