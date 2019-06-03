Esto también se puede leer en español.

Apple Find My unveiled as Find My iPhone and Find My Friends merge

Think of the new "Find My" app as Apple's one-stop digital lost-property shop.

Lost your phone and your friend? Some might say that's a tad careless of you, but we're not here to judge. The good news is there's now one single Apple app to help you find them.

Apple announced on Monday at its WWDC 2019 confab for developers, that it's combining the services formerly known as Find My iPhone and Find My Friends into one standalone app: Find My. The app can locate offline Apple devices using Bluetooth beacons from other Apple devices nearby. Plus, the company says it's all encrypted and anonymous.

The announcement came as part of a wider overhaul of Apple's iOS and MacOS operating systems, which will roll out to owners of Apple phones and other devices later this year. 

Apple may be best known for its hardware, but it's really the seamless integration of its hardware with its software that has set it apart from rivals. The company's ability to control every aspect of its products, something that began when Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded Apple in 1976, has been key in making Apple one of the most powerful companies in tech. Apple's mobile software, iOS, gets revamped every year and launches when its newest phones hit the market. 

CNET's Shara Tibken contributed to this report.

