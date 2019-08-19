FCC's Pai targets Lifeline fraudsters, but doesn't propose a funding cap

SOPA Images

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is looking to root out waste, fraud and abuse in the government's phone subsidy program for the poor. But he's not ready to cap the budget on the program just yet.

On Monday, Pai's office began circulating its latest proposal for cleaning up the program, which the government's General Accounting Office stated in its 2017 report is rife with waste, fraud and abuse. The latest proposed action is what the FCC is calling an "administrative clean-up" but it doesn't tackle some of the more controversial items on the agency's to-do list, such as instituting a funding cap and excluding wireless resellers from participating in the program. The FCC is still considering those issues separately, according to a senior FCC official.

The biggest fix to the Lifeline program in this proposal is making sure that subsidies go to people who are alive. A three year audit of the program by the GAO in 2017 found that more than $1 million per year had gone to fake or deceased individuals. And more than a third of customers receiving the subsidy could not be confirmed as eligible for the program.

The FCC said this is the kind of abuse it's trying to address in this latest proposal. Specifically, the agency will put in additional requirements to ensure that carriers enrolling subscribers can verify the person is still living. It will also prohibit carriers from incentivizing employees or agencies tasked with signing up new customers by paying commissions for the number of customers they enroll.

The $1.5 billion subsidy program known as Lifeline is designed to help low-income families pay for phone service by giving out a $9.25 per month subsidy. Created in 1985, Lifeline was initially designed to provide discounts on traditional phone service for qualifying low-income families. It was revised in 2005 to add prepaid wireless mobile plans to the mix. It was expanded yet again in 2016 to help pay for broadband service.

However, Lifeline has proven controversial as fraud and abuse of the program have been rampant throughout the years. The FCC opened an inquiry in 2017 asking whether it should cap the program and exclude wireless resellers from offering Lifeline service.

In addition to the cap, the proposal also called for limiting the Lifeline program to only providers with their own networks. This would essentially eliminate "resellers," or providers who lease their networks. Roughly 70% of Lifeline participants subscribe to service from a reseller. Critics say such a change would kill the program and leave millions of poor Americans without phone service.

FCC officials said this latest proposal does not address the question of whether to cap the program's funding or to eliminate resellers.

The FCC has taken other steps to mitigate fraud and abuse. In March 2018, the FCC launched its new verifier program to help ensure that carriers signing up new customers were verifying customers' identities and eligibility. It first launched in six states: Colorado, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. In June, it expanded the verifier to 11 more states: Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia. The FCC said on a call with reporters on Monday that the identity verifier will be rolled out to the rest of the country by the end of this year.

Pai's latest Lifeline proposal has not been made public yet, and it's not clear when the FCC will vote on it.