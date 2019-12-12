Ford

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday endorsed new networking technology called C-V2X that links cars to each other and to traffic signals. In a unanimous decision, it voted on a proposal that would carve off some radio airwaves at the 5.9GHz frequency range.

The FCC's proposal also would free up some spectrum for unlicensed use. But it casts a shadow on an older rival to C-V2X called DSRC that for the last two decades has had exclusive rights to use the 5.9GHz band.

Radio spectrum is a precious resource, and fans of many wireless communications technologies are scrapping for as much of it as they can get to promote their different visions for the future. Spectrum already used for everything from the mobile networks used by phones, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, TV broadcasts, police and fire departments, and long-range telecommunications.

Unlicensed spectrum is something of a free-for-all, with many different uses all chattering at the same time on the same frequency bands, but licensed spectrum used for phone networks, emergency services and car communications is protected for more reliable service.

The proposal "seeks to achieve a balanced approach that will both improve automobile safety and unleash more wireless innovation for the benefit of the American people," the FCC said.

The FCC has been stewing for months about what to do with the 5.9GHz band, which includes a swath of spectrum 75 megahertz wide. Its proposal would divide that into three chunks. The bottom 45MHz would be for unlicensed use, meaning it's free for anyone to use for radio transmissions. The top 20MHz would be solely for C-V2X.

The middle 10MHz would be for DSRC -- but only if its fans can make a persuasive case in a comment period, and the FCC has been unimpressed with progress so far. Otherwise, it'll be devoted to C-V2X.

