FaceTime gets Zoom-like with scheduled calls and Android, Windows support in browser

Apple's FaceTime will soon look a lot more like Zoom. The company on Monday said it's adding features to its videoconferencing software that lets users schedule calls and even access them via a browser on Google Android and Microsoft Windows devices.

"You can generate a link for a FaceTime call and share it anywhere," Craig Federighi, Apple's head of software, said during the company's Worldwide Developers Conference keynote address. "It's a terrific way to plan ahead for a call."

Apple also built new features to improve audio. The addition of spatial audio in FaceTime will make it sound like the people you're talking to are in the same room, and voice isolation on the microphone will dampen ambient noise and prioritize the speakers' voices. Portrait Mode in FaceTime will blur the background and make the people in focus.

The aim was to make FaceTime "more natural, comfortable and lifelike," Federighi said.

The FaceTime news came as part of Apple's rundown of iOS 15, its new iPhone software. The next release of iOS is one of the most important announcements at WWDC. The company's iPhones are among the most popular smartphones in the world, and it makes iOS updates available to people who own older phones. That means a significant percentage of people in the world likely will use iOS 15 within the next year. Most iPhone owners typically download the latest software within weeks or a few months of its release, helped by the prompts Apple sends them. As of June 3, 90% of all phones introduced within the last four years use iOS 14, the software introduced last fall.

Apple unveiled the new software Monday during a virtual WWDC, its second in a row. Typically, the company gathers thousands of developers in Northern California to show them its newest software and services that will arrive on devices later in the year, but the novel coronavirus pandemic has moved tech events online. The company may be best known for its hardware, but the seamless integration of its hardware with its software is what sets Apple apart from rivals. Apple also has been expanding its services with Apple TV Plus, Apple Fitness Plus, Apple Card, Maps and various other offerings.

Apple's ability to control every aspect of its products has been key in making it the most powerful company in tech. But that power has invited scrutiny. Apple and Fortnite game developer Epic last month wrapped up a trial over App Store policies, and a district court judge will now decide if Apple's policies and the 30% commission it takes on purchases inside apps are illegal. At the same time, regulators around the world and in the US are weighing whether Big Tech companies -- including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon -- have become too big and powerful. And an App Tracking Transparency privacy update in iOS 14.5, which requires apps to ask permission to track users for ads, has angered Facebook and other developers who make their money from advertising.