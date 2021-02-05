Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg follows Elon Musk with surprise Clubhouse chat

James Martin/CNET

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg made a surprise appearance on the exclusive Clubhouse app Thursday night. It comes less than a week after Tesla's Elon Musk appeared on the audio-only app.

Zuckerberg talked about how virtual reality and augmented reality technology can widen the scope for remote work, as previously reported by Business Insider.

"We should be teleporting, not transporting, ourselves," he said, according to venture capitalist John Constine.

This story will be updated shortly.