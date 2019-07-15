Facebook won't offer digital coin Libra until it receives 'appropriate approvals'

Chesnot / Getty Images

Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency won't be available until it gets the proper regulatory approvals, according to the head of the social network's Calibra subsidiary, which is providing financial services for the digital coin. David Marcus' comments come from prepared testimony ahead of his appearance in front of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday.

"Facebook will not offer the Libra digital currency until we have fully addressed regulatory concerns and received appropriate approvals," Marcus wrote in his testimony released Monday. "Libra is a payment tool, not an investment."

Marcus also addresses Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's concerns over the new cryptocurrency saying he agrees that the review process for Libra needs to be "patient and thorough." Since its announcement, the Facebook crypto caused concerns for both US and European politicians who pointed to the company's privacy mishaps in recent years.

The rest of Marcus' testimony consists of the duties of Calibra, which will also provide financial services for a digital wallet. He reiterates how the social media platform's cryptocurrency is used solely for transactions in apps such as Messenger, WhatsApp and a standalone app.