Facebook to shut down its group stories feature next week

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook is killing a feature that allows administrators and members who're part of the social network's groups to post videos and photos that vanish within 24 hours, the company said on Friday.

The feature, called group stories, has been available globally since December. The company plans to start sunsetting group stories on Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. PT. Existing group stories will be deleted and users won't be able to post any new ones.

"We're sunsetting group stories because we want to make sure that features in groups enable people to connect in fun and useful ways, and we're always looking at ways to improve the overall experience for communities on Facebook," a Facebook spokesman said in a statement.

Facebook users will still be able to post ephemeral content through their personal profiles.

More than 1.4 billion people on Facebook use groups every month. Facebook groups are an online space where users gather and chat about common interests. The company declined to say how many people used the group stories feature that it's discontinuing.

Social media industry commentator Matt Navarra spotted this upcoming change earlier on Friday.