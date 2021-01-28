Facebook may file an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, The Information reported Thursday, by alleging that it abused its power through its App Store rules. The social network's suit apparently says Apple forces outside developers to stick to rules its own apps don't have to follow.
Neither Apple nor Facebook immediately responded to requests for comment.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Facebook reportedly considers hitting Apple with antitrust suit
