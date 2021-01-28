AMC, GameStop stock: A Reddit 'Ponzi scheme' Why the stock insanity is happening Tesla Model S refresh Oumuamua, Avi Loeb and aliens Stimulus checks and dependents Super Mario 3D World Sundance Film Festival

Facebook reportedly considers hitting Apple with antitrust suit

The social network may allege that Apple abused its power through its App Store rules.

Facebook could file suit against Apple.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook may file an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, The Information reported Thursday, by alleging that it abused its power through its App Store rules. The social network's suit apparently says Apple forces outside developers to stick to rules its own apps don't have to follow.

Neither Apple nor Facebook immediately responded to requests for comment.

