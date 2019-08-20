Facebook political bias review tries to understand why conservatives don't trust it

SOPA Images

Facebook on Tuesday released an interim report of a review into potential political bias at the company. The review came after Republican lawmakers accused the social media company of being biased against conservatives.

The review, called the Covington Interim Report, was led by former Sen. Jon Kyl, a Republican from Arizona, and his law firm Covington & Burling LLP. As part of the review, the group interviewed conservative groups, individuals and lawmakers who either use, study or could potentially regulate Facebook. They found that interviewees were concerned there was a bias against their viewpoints resulting in disproportionate enforcement from the social media company.

Kyl presented his preliminary findings to Facebook in August 2018, and the social network has implemented changes in response. This included the creation of an Oversight board made up of different ideological and religious views to hear appeals regarding content removed; more transparency with its news-feed rankings, pages and ads; and the hiring of more staff to work with organizations to deal with questions and complaints about content decisions.

"We believe these and other measures described in our interim report are steps in the right direction," Kyl said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Tuesday. "Yet these are complicated issues, some of which involve conflicting opinions even among conservatives. For that reason, restoring trust fully may remain an elusive goal. Conservatives no doubt will, and should, continue to press Facebook to address the concerns that arose in our survey."

Facebook says Kyl and his team will report again in the coming months.

"When dealing with such nuanced issues, involving policies that apply to billions of posts, we will inevitably make some bad calls, some of which may appear to strike harder at conservatives," Nick Clegg, vice present of global affairs and communications, said in a release Tuesday. "That's why it is so important that we work to make sure this process is free of bias, intended or not. After all, we can say that we welcome political expression on our platform all we want, but it won't mean much unless people trust that we craft and apply our rules fairly."

Facebook began its political bias review in May 2018, the same time when it started its civil rights audit. The social media company, along with Twitter and Google, appeared in front of Congress on July 2018 to discuss how their platforms filter content. All three companies reiterated that there was no political bias. The next month, a report came out from a group of Facebook employees criticizing the company's largely liberal workplace.