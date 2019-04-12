Facebook mistakenly prints Oculus Touch controllers with cryptic messages

T3 Magazine/Getty Images

Facebook might've gone a bit too 1984 this time.

The company accidentally printed several weird phrases onto its Touch controllers that'll come with its Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S VR headsets. The messages read, "This Space For Rent," "The Masons Were Here," "Big Brother is Watching" and "Hi iFixit! We See You!"

"Unfortunately, some 'easter egg' labels meant for prototypes accidentally made it onto the internal hardware for tens of thousands of Touch controllers," Nate Mitchell, Oculus' co-founder tweeted on Friday. Mitchell went on to say that the messages were inappropriate and should've been removed. Facebook owns Oculus.

"The integrity and functionality of the hardware were not compromised, and we've fixed our process so this won't happen again," Mitchell said.

The messages on final production hardware say “This Space For Rent” & “👁The Masons Were Here.👁” A few dev kits shipped with “👁Big Brother is Watching👁” and “Hi iFixit! We See You!👁” but those were limited to non-consumer units. [2/3] pic.twitter.com/po1qyQ10Um — Nate Mitchell (@natemitchell) April 12, 2019

Facebook wasn't immediately available for comment but told Business Insider that it's important for the company to be transparent with its community and take responsibility when there's an error.

"To be clear, no devices have been sold with these messages yet, since Quest and Rift S have not yet shipped," Facebook representative Johanna Peace told Business Insider. "That said, as mentioned in Nate's tweet, the messages will be inside tens of thousands of controller pairs that will ship to consumers when Quest and Rift S ship."

