Facebook Messenger's dark mode is unlocked by a fun emoji Easter egg

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Dark mode makes Facebook Messenger a bit easier on the eyes, but you'll have to get your emoji game on unlock it.

Facebook/Screenshot by CNET

To add the dark mode toggle to the menu on iOS and Android, you have to send the crescent moon emoji to someone. That'll result in an animation where a bunch of moons fall down the screen.

There are several moon emojis, this Easter egg is tied specifically to the crescent moon.

After this, dark mode will be unlocked in the settings menu. If it's not working for you, make sure you've got the latest Messenger update from the App Store or Google Play store.

Facebook teased dark mode in October 2018 and tested it in a few regions back in January, but now it's widely available.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the new feature.