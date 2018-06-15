Facebook Messenger app crashes? Try this fix

James Martin/CNET

If you rely on Facebook Messenger to chat with friends (I do) and you're on an iPhone or iPad (not me), you might have noticed the app is crashing a lot today.

According to The Verge, that's because you downloaded Messenger version 170.0, which was just released yesterday. It seems to have a bug which makes the app crash as soon as you open it, according to many user reports.

The fix is reportedly just as simple: Download Messenger version 170.1 right now. It's brand-new, released today, presumably just to counter that bug.

Sure, you could maybe just wait for it to update automatically, but perhaps you're away from Wi-Fi right now. Depends on your settings, I suppose.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disclosure: Sean's wife works for Facebook as an internal video producer.