Facebook Messenger app crashes? Try this fix

If you rely on Facebook Messenger to chat with friends (I do) and you're on an iPhone or iPad (not me), you might have noticed the app is crashing a lot today.
According to The Verge, that's because you downloaded Messenger version 170.0, which was just released yesterday. It seems to have a bug which makes the app crash as soon as you open it, according to many user reports.
The fix is reportedly just as simple: Download Messenger version 170.1 right now. It's brand-new, released today, presumably just to counter that bug.
Sure, you could maybe just wait for it to update automatically, but perhaps you're away from Wi-Fi right now. Depends on your settings, I suppose.
Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Disclosure: Sean's wife works for Facebook as an internal video producer.
