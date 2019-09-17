Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook has partnered up with Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses maker Luxottica to develop augmented reality (AR) glasses, according to a report. The companies are looking to launch a set of AR glasses codenamed Orion for consumers sometime between 2023 and 2025, CNBC reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Facebook's long-promised AR glasses tech has been in the works for some time, especially after Facebook bought virtual reality startup Oculus in 2014.

According to CNBC's sources, the Orion Ray-Ban AR glasses "are designed to replace smartphones," and could take calls, display info and live stream a user's POV to social media platforms.

Facebook and Luxottica didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.