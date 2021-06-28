Facebook hits $1 trillion market capitalization

Sarah Tew/CNET

Facebook has passed $1 trillion in market capitalization for the first time ever. The social network giant hit $355.64 per share and a market cap of around $1.008 trillion by close of trade Monday.

Facebook stock rose by over 4% after a federal court dismissed an antitrust lawsuit against the social media company earlier Monday. The Federal Trade Commission's 2020 antitrust lawsuit had alleged Facebook used illegal anticompetitive practices to maintain a monopoly in social networking. A judge found the FTC did not provide enough evidence that Facebook holds a monopoly power, however.

A similar lawsuit was dismissed Monday by a US District Court. That antitrust suit was filed by 48 attorneys general in December 2020 against Facebook.

Facebook is the fifth US company to surpass $1 trillion in market value, according to CNBC, following Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet.