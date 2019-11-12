Facebook bug has camera activated while people are using the app

Angela Lang/CNET

When you're scrolling through Facebook's app, the social network could be watching you back, in more ways than just your data, concerned users have found. Multiple people have found and reported that their iPhone cameras were turned on in the background while looking at their feed.

The issue came to light with several posts on Twitter, showing that their cameras were activated behind Facebook's app as they were watching videos or looking at photos on the social network.

After clicking on the video to full screen, returning it back to normal would create a bug where Facebook's mobile layout was slightly shifted to the right. With the open space on the left, you could now see the phone's camera activated in the background.

This was documented in multiple cases, with the earliest incident on November 2.

Today, while watching a video on @facebook, I rotated to landscape and could see the Facebook/Instagram Story UI for a split second. When rotating back to portrait, the Story camera/UI opened entirely. A little worrying... pic.twitter.com/7lVHHGedGf — DFC (@neo_qa) November 2, 2019

It's since been tweeted about two other times, and CNET has also been able to replicate the issue. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook app on iOS 13.2.2 opens my phone’s rear camera when I open a profile photo swipe down to return (look at the little slit on the left of the video). Is this an app bug or an iOS bug?? @facebook @AppleSupport pic.twitter.com/WlhSXZulqx — Daryl Lasafin (@dzlasafin) November 10, 2019

Found a @facebook #security & #privacy issue. When the app is open it actively uses the camera. I found a bug in the app that lets you see the camera open behind your feed. Note that I had the camera pointed at the carpet. pic.twitter.com/B8b9oE1nbl — Joshua Maddux (@JoshuaMaddux) November 10, 2019

Daryl Lasafin, the creative director of marketing agency Dame Digital in the Philippines, said he dismissed the issue when he first noticed it on Sunday morning, thinking it was a minor glitch. Then, as he continued using Facebook's app throughout the day, he couldn't help but keep noticing his camera activated in the background.

"I thought it was just my phone or the app acting up," Lasafin said in a direct message. "Then I observed it became more persistent that evening."

He tried troubleshooting it himself, uninstalling and reinstalling the app, as well as removing Facebook's access to the camera. The camera still popped up after all that, but after he revoked permissions from Facebook, it was just a black screen, Lasafin said.

The bug appears to only affect the latest iOS versions, as it did not happen on Android devices. The Next Web reported that the bug did not appear on iOS 12.

The active camera comes as a major privacy concern for Facebook, a company that paid a record $5 billion fine for failing to protect people's data. Facebook's track record with privacy is not great for the massive social network, which earned $17.65 billion so far in 2019.

The camera concern hits a nerve with Facebook, which is embroiled in multiple privacy issues. Facebook's reputation on privacy is so worrying that many people still believe that the social network is secretly recording people through their microphones.

Facebook's camera bug doesn't do the company any favors in dispelling that myth. While Facebook's app users do give the company permission to use their camera and microphone, there's absolutely no reason it needs to be activated while a person is simply scrolling through the feed or watching a video.

"I gave the Facebook app permission to access my camera to fully use the My Day / Stories feature and upload photos and videos as status," Lasafin said. "But at the time, evidently, I wasn't using the app for anything that requires camera access."

He said he's since deleted Facebook's app, out of privacy concerns with the company. He's not sure if he'll reinstall the app once the issue is addressed.