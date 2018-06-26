Face unlock is coming to new Nokia 6 and 7 Plus in 'coming months'

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Nokia says you'll soon be able to unlock a handful of its phones with your face.

Nokia confirmed in a tweet, spotted by Android Headlines, that face unlock technology is coming to at least four of its devices in an over-the-air update in "the coming months." The company said the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 will get the update.

@deepalakshmii Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 plus and the new Nokia 6, as well as the Nokia 8 will get face unlock as an OTA update in the coming months — Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) June 23, 2018

Nokia is playing catchup when it comes to face unlock technology. Apple debuted Face ID with the iPhone X, and Android phones like Samsung's Galaxy S9 and Huawei's Honor 7A and 7C also have facial recognition features that unlock phones with the front-facing camera.

Nokia didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

