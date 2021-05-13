Everything Apple unveiled this week: iOS 15, FaceTime upgrades and more

MacOS Monterey, the next big update

[11:27 a.m. PT]

It may sound like a broken record by this point, but if you look through the list of features for Apple's next major Mac software update, many of them are the ones you heard about on iOS 15. Quick share, for example, and the new FaceTime features. Apple's new Focus feature is there too, of course.

Apple



Apple's also building a new "Universal Control" feature into its Macs to help control its iPads. The way it'll work is pretty simple, all you have to do is move the mouse cursor to the side of the screen, and it'll start controlling the other device. Apple said cut/copy/paste works too, so you can take one item from one Mac and bring it to another.



And Apple said Universal Control works across multiple devices, so you can drag an image across an iPad, MacBook and to an iMac all on the same desk, if you want.