On this podcast, we talk about:
- Apple iPhones are now showing AT&T's fake 5GE logo, too.
- Samsung invests Refrigerdating.
- Despite scandals, Google's earnings don't miss a beat.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Et tu, Apple? iPhones will tout AT&T's fake 5GE network (The 3:59, Ep. 515)
