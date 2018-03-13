Essential

The Essential Phone gets a tasty upgrade today to Android 8.1 Oreo.

The software update was announced in a tweet from Essential Tuesday, telling customers that it should be available to install from the phone itself. The phone was previously on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and is skipping the Android 8.0 edition of Oreo due to stability issues the company discovered and announced in January.

The upgrade is a bright spot in what has been a tough debut year for Essential. The phone opened to mediocre reviews when it was priced at $700 (roughly £500, AU$900). Five months later CNET's Sean Hollister found that while the phone's updates and lower $500 (roughly £360 or AU$635) price make it more appealing, it's still tough to recommend against the similarly priced OnePlus 5T or the cheaper Moto X4.