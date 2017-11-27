Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

The Essential Phone PH-1 may have been overshadowed after its release by other top flagship phones like the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X, but at this new price it'll be hard to ignore.

In the spirit of Cyber Monday, Amazon is selling the Essential Phone and a 4K 360 degree video camera for $399 with free shipping (which translates to about £299 or AU$525, though the Essential Phone isn't sold outside the United States yet). But if you're interested, you'd better act fast: the deal will end at midnight Pacific Time.

The Essential Phone, which was created by Android's co-founder Andy Rubin, turned heads with its fast performance and bezel-less design. But upon its release it sold for $700 (about £525 or AU$920), which put it in competition with premium phones from better known manufacturers like Apple, Samsung and Google.

In October -- just two months after its release -- the phone's price dropped to $499. Now that it's on sale for $399 you get much more bang for your buck. Few Android devices offer the same performance or build quality as the Essential Phone for the price, one of the notable exceptions being the OnePlus 5T (which starts at $499/£449/AU$655). But it's worth noting that the 5T is GSM-only and not compatible with all US carriers -- the Essential Phone works with CDMA carriers like Verizon and Sprint as well.

So if you're looking to get the Essential Phone, now may be your best opportunity. And the free 360-degree camera (which usually retails for $199//£149/AU$260) that comes with it is a nice little bonus.