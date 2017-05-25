Andy Rubin

Andy Rubin, the creator of Google's Android OS, teased us back in March with a mysterious new company, called Essential. Thursday it teased us more on Twitter.

In the first tweet posted on its account, Essential said "something big is coming May 30".

Could this be the Essential phone we saw pictured in Andy Rubin's hand back in March? Or is there something bigger in the works?

It's also worth noting the timing of the Essential's announcement: May 30. That's just six days before Apple holds its annual developer conference, WWDC, and just a couple weeks after Google wrapped its own I/O conference.

Who knew the end of May would be so exciting?