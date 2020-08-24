Epic wins order against Apple protecting Unreal Engine in Fortnite fight

CNET

Apple won't be required to restore Fortnite to its App Store, but a judge's temporary restraining order against Apple late Monday tprevents Apple from revoking access to Epic's Unreal Engine developer tools.

The legal battle between the two companies stems from a dispute over collecting revenue from in-app purchases, resulting in Apple -- and Google -- removing the game from their app stores. Epic sued Apple, charging that it was threatening to revoke developer access to their tools. It also asked the court for a preliminary injunction in its pending legal battle with Apple, essentially allowing Fortnite back on the app store until the legal proceedings conclude.

"The Court finds that with respect to Epic Games' motion as to its games, including Fortnite, Epic Games has not yet demonstrated irreparable harm," Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said in her ruling. "The current predicament appears of its own making."

Rogers, a federal judge for the northern district of California, spent much of the hearing challenging Epic and Apple's lawyers over aspects of both their respective arguments. But, she warned, she's unlikely to force Apple to allow Epic's popular Fortnite online battle game back into the App Store without removing offending code that breaks Apple's App Store rules.

At the heart of the dispute is whether Epic has the right to include a direct-payments service in its Fortnite app, circumventing Apple's and Google's payments systems and the up to 30% charge Apple and Google levy on each transaction.

The iPhone maker responded, booting Fortnite and its more than 250 million players from its App Store, which prompted Epic to sue. Since then, iPhone and iPad users who have Fortnite installed on their phones can still play, but everyone else is no longer able to download the app.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.