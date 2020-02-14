Enter for your chance to win a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra*

Sarah Tew/CNET

Maybe you've heard? Samsung just raised the smartphone stakes with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the flagship of the new flagships. The announcement came mere days ago, and CNET is already giving away that mighty beast. Right here, right now, it's your chance to win an unlocked Galaxy S20 Ultra (128GB).

All you have to do is read our rules carefully, then use the form below to get your entry (or entries, if you want to take a few extra steps) in. If you're on a mobile device or otherwise have trouble signing up, this link will take you where you need to go. Using an ad-blocker? You may need to disable it in order to properly view the form.

Good luck!

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100x zoom makes snooping easier

