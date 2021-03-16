Elon Musk decides not to sell his techno song about NFTs as an NFT

Elon Musk/Screenshot by Alison DeNisco Rayome/CNET

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has changed his mind about selling a song about NFTs -- short for "nonfungible tokens," basically digital certificates of authenticity -- as an NFT.

"Actually, doesn't feel quite right selling this. Will pass," he tweeted Tuesday afternoon. Selling the song would have given the buyer the digital rights to ownership of the song.

On Monday, he had tweeted that he was selling a song about NFTs. The song has a techno beat and repeats "NFT" over and over, eventually getting to the female-sung lyrics "NFT for your vanity, computers never sleep, it's verified, it's guaranteed." No, it doesn't sound like Grimes to me.

I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT pic.twitter.com/B4EZLlesPx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2021

Musk posted the song with an animation of a spinning "vanity trophy" with lots of references to different elements of the technology, including dogs representing, presumably, Dogecoin. You kind of just have to see it yourself. He never publicized which platform he would be selling the song on, or when, before he changed his mind.

NFTs have gotten a ton of attention over the past few weeks, with artists, entertainers and people in the media getting involved in selling digital rights to different things, CNET's Rich Nieva reported. For example, a clip of Lebron James spoiling a fast break sold for $100,000 on Top Shot, the NBA's marketplace for highlight reels. In early March, Kings of Leon became the first band to announce the release of an NFT album, with three types of tokens that include special artwork and perks. Pop star Shawn Mendez last month announced a line of digital goods in the form of NFTs. Meanwhile, the Associated Press is auctioning off an NFT electoral map of the 2020 US presidential contest. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is even selling the first tweet on the platform as an NFT.