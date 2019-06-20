EA reportedly calls loot boxes 'ethical,' compares them to Kinder Eggs

Josh Miller

When Star Wars Battlefront II came out in 2017, players of the game took umbrage over the implementation of loot boxes. Two years later, EA, the publisher of the game, reportedly told a Parliament committee that loot boxes are "ethical" and "fun."

Kerry Hopkins, vice president of legal for EA, said loot boxes are "surprise mechanics" and "quite ethical and quite fun" in front of the UK Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Wednesday, according to the BBC. Hopkins along with representatives from Epic Games, the maker for Fortnite, were reportedly questioned on the subject of gaming addiction.

"This is something people enjoy," she said. "They enjoy surprises. It's something that's been part of toys for years, whether it's Kinder Eggs or Hatchimals or LOL Surprise."

A spokesperson from EA declined to comment further.

In May, Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, introduced legislation to the US Senate on banning loot boxes -- in-game caches that players typically purchase with in-game currency and that contain random items. Both the UK and Australia have called for a review of the practice, and loot boxes have been banned in Belgium.

Originally published on June 20, 9:07 a.m. PT.

Update, 9:30 a.m. PT: Adds comment from EA.