EA is bringing Battlefield to mobile in 2022

EA

Battlefield is hitting mobile devices in 2022, publisher EA revealed on Thursday. It'll be developed by Industrial Toys in partnership with DICE, the developer traditionally associated with the first-person shooter series.

The mobile game is "a standalone game," according to DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson.

It's a "completely different game from the one we're making for console and PC, designed specifically for the mobile platform," Gabrielson said in a blog post. "It's being built from the ground up by iToys to make Battlefield-on-the-go a reality and you can expect a fully fledged, skill-based experience.

It'll come out after DICE's new entry in the mainline Battlefield series, which hits consoles and PC later this year.