Dual-screen Nubia Z20 phone is now $499

Starting Wednesday, customers can save $50 on the Nubia Z20 dual-screen phone, which'll now cost $499 in the US (£449 in the UK). The phone launched globally in October.
The Nubia Z20 comes in diamond black and twilight blue. It features a bezel-less 6.42-inch FHD+ display with no notches, a 5.1-inch touch display on the back, triple cameras and up to 8GB of RAM. It also has a 4,000mAh battery and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.
The phone is available in the US, Canada, EU, UK, Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan and Macao.
