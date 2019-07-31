Moment

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has re-released its drones app, this time with useful information on where you can and cannot fly your drone in the national airspace system (NAS). The B4UFLY mobile app was developed alongside Kittyhawk, and is free on the Apple App Store and Google Play store as of Wednesday.

The app now has a clear status indicator of whether it's safe to fly your recreational drone, or whether you're in a prohibited zone like an airport or a military facility, or even the Super Bowl. Maps are "informative [and] interactive," the FAA said, with people able to move a location pin to search any areas they wish to fly in.

Now playing: Watch this: Foldable drone can fit through tight spaces

"As we continue our efforts to safely integrate drones into the NAS, working with our industry partners to provide innovative technology is critical," Dan Elwell, FAA Acting Administrator, said.

The FAA's app also includes maps that can be filtered; info about controlled or special use airspace; and data on critical infrastructure, airports, national parks, military training routes and temporary restrictions.

There's also a link to the FAA's Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability where you can ask for permission to fly in controlled airspaces.