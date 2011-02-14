Doro introduces its first 3G camera phone

Doro

Doro has introduced a few new basic handsets in conjunction with Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. They are the PhoneEasy 615, the PhoneEasy 610, the PhoneEasy 680, and the PhoneEasy 682.

Even though Doro usually makes superbasic phones with the elderly in mind (see our reviews of the Doro PhoneEasy 345 and the Doro PhoneEasy 410 ), the company has received many requests for an easy-to-use camera phone, which is why it came up with the Doro PhoneEasy 615. The 615 is the company's first handset to have 3G and a 3.2-megapixel camera.

The PhoneEasy 610 is a successor to the 410 and now has a direct key for messaging. The 680 and the 682 are both equipped with a special GPS function that will allow you to be easily located when you press the emergency alarm button.

We don't yet know if these phones will be available with a U.S. carrier, but they are all GSM and can technically be used here. The 610 and 615 will be available in June and July, while the 680 and 682 will be available in September 2011.