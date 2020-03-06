Everton Favretto

Leaked images and information on Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones suggest the device could feature upgrades including Bluetooth 5.0 as well as up to 40 hours of battery life. Everton Favretto shared photos of the over-the-ear headphones on Twitter on Thursday, which were posted by Anatel, the Brazilian equivalent of the Federal Communications Commission.

The headphones look quite similar to Sony's M3s, though a user manual included in the Anatel filing offers a look at some potential changes. In addition to an upgrade from Bluetooth v4.2, the incomplete manual suggests the M4s will have 2W of rated power consumption and 40 hours of life when connected to a headphone cable with noise cancelling on max. There's also seemingly a new feature called "speak to chat."

XDA-Developers Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman also tweeted images of the headphones, saying "Photos and the manual of the Sony WH-1000XM4, the successor to Sony's excellent XM3 Bluetooth wireless headphones, just went up on Brazil's Anatel (equivalent to the FCC)."