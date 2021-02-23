Deepak Chopra comes to Fitbit Premium

Fitbit

Fitbit has added a collection of guided meditations sessions with world-famous wellness leader Deepak Chopra to its subscription-based Premium app.

Mindfulness has become a prominent trend in the health tech world, with some of the major players in the space incorporating even more of these features into their apps and wearable devices as we continue to navigate the stress and uncertainty of this global pandemic. Earlier this year, Apple also added a series of mindfulness-focused audio walks for the Apple Watch via its Apple Fitness Plus subscription service.

We haven't tried the experiences on Fitbit Premium yet, but we did a live audio meditation with Chopra ahead of launch where he guided us through a 10-minute grounding session that left us feeling calmer and mentally refreshed.

Fitbit Premium subscribers ($9.99 per month, or $80 for a year) will have access to over 30 recorded Chopra meditation sessions in addition to the mindfulness sessions that were already available in the app.

While the sessions are similar to what you would find offered by other meditation apps and services, what sets Fitbit's sessions apart is integration with Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers. These devices can keep tabs on changes in heart rate during each session and show how each session affects overall wellness.

Optionally, the Fitbit Sense's electrodermal activity sensor can also be used to detect changes in stress levels. Fitbit is looking at EDA measurements as another indicator of stress, but so far its use on the higher-end Sense watch has felt experimental.

Chopra is one of the bigger names to hit Fitbit's Premium service, but not the first. The service also offers workout sessions with celebrity trainer Ayesha Curry and other names in fitness.

