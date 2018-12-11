Dating app Coffee Meets Bagel lightens up

Coffee Meets Bagel

If you're using dating app Coffee Meets Bagel to find your next… whatever, you might notice some changes this week.

The app is getting a light makeover, ditching its bright blue for a streamlined, minimalist white background with bigger pictures and introducing a way to send messages to others on the platform, the company said Tuesday.

"Some of our color choices and [user experiences] really felt like they were getting in the way of [users] being able to focus on other users," said co-founder Dawoon Kang.

The redesign is the result of a consumer study from earlier this year. The basic premise behind Coffee Meets Bagel is that you get at least one suggested profile (bagel) every day. If you both decide it's a match, you can start talking. There's a feature called Discover that lets you look through other profiles that might be outside your preferences. There's also a currency called beans that you can use to get more features, like viewing mutual friends.

Online dating is nothing new, but it's use has become completely mainstream. More than 90 percent of singles in the US have tried online dating, according to the Statistic Brain Research Institute.

Coffee Meets Bagel is also introducing a new feature that lets potential matches send messages before they've actually connected. In a beta test of the feature, the company found that those who sent messages had a 25 percent higher chance of getting liked back.

