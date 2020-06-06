Dad needs a wallet? Save 20% on anything from Dango through Father's Day

Deal Savings Price







Father's Day Gift Guide 2020

With apologies to William Shakespeare, I would contend that wallets are the window to the soul. Wallets come in all shapes, sizes and varieties, from traditional leather tri-folds to minimalist credit card holders made from paracord or aluminum. The wallet you choose says a lot about you -- are you light on your feet, enjoy the feel of leather in your hands or need tools like a bottle opener in your back pocket at all times? In CNET's recent roundup of the best minimalist wallets for 2020, Justin Jaffe included the Dango as one of his favorites. Good news: You can now grab that one or when you apply discount code FD20 at checkout.

There are a lot of great wallets at Dango, and the discount applies to anything on the site, so I rounded up a few of my favorite items, which I'm considering getting for my dad -- or myself.

Dango Never be stuck without a writing implement again. The D01 is built around an anodized aluminum chassis with pockets held together by mil-spec stainless steel bolts. It has a four-pocket bifold exterior, with each pocket able to hold up to four cards and one pocket dedicated to the included pen. You also get a compact, durable notebook that slips in the wallet as well. Remember to apply discount code FD20 at checkout to get this deal.

Dango The M1 Maverick Rail Wallet is made from aerospace-grade aluminum and has two sides: an exposed half and line that blocks RFID, which means you can arrange your cards to protect your security and privacy. This minimalist design features a clever quick-release rail mechanism that keeps credit cards trapped inside but makes the easy to pull out when needed. There's also a grippy wraparound band to hold cash and other cards. Remember to apply discount code FD20 at checkout to get this deal.

Dango If you do a lot of traveling and need your wallet to carry more than what a minimalist wallet can fit, the P02 might be the right one for you. You can carry it like an ordinary wallet or strap it across your chest with the included shoulder strap. It is RFID protected and has room for a passport, checkbook, and numerous other items -- not the least of which is a Dango pen and notebook. The P02 even includes a multitool with a chisel, bottle opener, hex socket, flat head screwdriver and a Phillips head screwdriver. Remember to apply discount code FD20 at checkout to get this deal.

Dango Machined from 6061 aerospace-grade aluminum, the coin capsule has a twist-off top that exposes cubbies for up to $5.44 in coins -- 16 quarters, 10 dimes, 7 nickels and 9 pennies. There's a loop for tethering and attachments. Remember to apply discount code FD20 at checkout to get this deal.

